iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,079,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,640,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $196.09. The stock had a trading volume of 642,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,593. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

