iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,371. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

