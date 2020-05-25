Jefferies Financial Group Increases DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target to GBX 350

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of DS Smith to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 347.14 ($4.57).

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 326.30 ($4.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 340.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

