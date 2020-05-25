John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Declares $1.00 None Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

JBSS stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBSS. BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

