KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on KHNGY. ValuEngine downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell.

KHNGY opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.77. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

