Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,669 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $41,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.94. 111,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,523. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.50.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

