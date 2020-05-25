Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 90.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

