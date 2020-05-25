Madden Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $56.95. 27,513,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,801,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

