Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.40.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

