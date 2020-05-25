Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,783,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.35 and its 200-day moving average is $255.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.