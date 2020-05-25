Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,313. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

