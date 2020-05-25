Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 2,683 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,218,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $978,883,000 after buying an additional 3,290,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,954,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

