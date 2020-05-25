Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 69,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 119,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.93. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

