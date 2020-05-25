Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 13,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,583 shares of company stock worth $14,294,469 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

BR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.81. 553,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.67. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

