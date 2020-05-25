Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $289.94. 2,922,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,767. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $274.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

