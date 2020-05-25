Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after buying an additional 805,484 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after buying an additional 486,179 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 359,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 902,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.