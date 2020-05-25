Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $186,636,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after buying an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.33. 7,450,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,231. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,529 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,814. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

