Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Decreased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,517,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,508. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.37.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

