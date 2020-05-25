Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRK. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.36 ($126.00).

FRA:MRK opened at €103.80 ($120.70) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.64.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit