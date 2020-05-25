Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRK. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.36 ($126.00).

FRA:MRK opened at €103.80 ($120.70) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.64.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

