Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,583 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 14,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 17.7% in the first quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Facebook by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,925,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $237.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $13,675,047. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

