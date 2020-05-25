Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3,429.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,272 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,673. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07.

