Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.43. 2,366,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,585. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

