Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,943 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,337. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.47. The company has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.