MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 533 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,038. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.