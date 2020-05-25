MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,051. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

