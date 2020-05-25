MONECO Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,896,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,048,000 after purchasing an additional 390,776 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,762,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,004,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.