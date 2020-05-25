MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $190.86. 5,606,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.49. The company has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit