MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $190.86. 5,606,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.49. The company has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

