MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 2,803 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 671,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $180.69. 980,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,138. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

