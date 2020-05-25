Morgan Stanley Increases TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $150.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.44.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.51 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $149.28. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 20.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,563 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 60.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 87,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.