Morgan Stanley Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $101.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.70.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,634. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

