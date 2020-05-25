Morgan Stanley Raises DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 5,900

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DCC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,963 ($117.90) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,160.20 ($94.19).

DCC stock opened at GBX 6,694 ($88.06) on Thursday. DCC has a one year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a one year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,527.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,009.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 95.79 ($1.26) per share. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $49.48. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

