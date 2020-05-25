NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $4.95 on Monday, hitting $233.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

