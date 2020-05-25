Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 6.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $24,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,225. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.