Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSB. Raymond James set a C$25.50 price objective on Norbord and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of OSB stock traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.68. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$13.01 and a 1 year high of C$44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -317.27%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

