Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $84.91. 1,356,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,624. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

