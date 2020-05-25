PAYCENT (PYN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $777.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $29,745.73 and $777.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.02075073 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00094709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00184371 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,880,741 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

