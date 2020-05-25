Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.42. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.40 ($1.61). The firm has a market cap of $323.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

