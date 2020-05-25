Pendragon (LON:PDG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8 ($0.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Shares of PDG stock opened at GBX 7.78 ($0.10) on Thursday. Pendragon has a one year low of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 24.55 ($0.32). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.79, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.