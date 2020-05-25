Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 111,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,787,419. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,079,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 391,000 shares of company stock worth $7,732,090. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

