Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 235 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.03. 965,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,172. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day moving average is $335.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.