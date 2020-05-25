Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,226,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019,053. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

