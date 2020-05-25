Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 119.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 44.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $229.66. 28,762,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,004,860. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

