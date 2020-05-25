Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $296.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

