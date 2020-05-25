Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,954,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,813. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

