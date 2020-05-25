Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,070 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 206,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $106.05. 4,501,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.49. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $107.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

