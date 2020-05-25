Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 721,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 544,800 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,301,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.55. 17,978,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,746,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

