Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,775 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VIG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

