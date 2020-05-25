Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pharming Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:PHGUF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $938.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.81. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

