Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,035,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,745 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 19,957,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,262,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,741. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

