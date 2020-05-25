Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,825. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.